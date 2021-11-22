Jack Roudebush, age 92, of Belmont, CA, passed away on November 9, 2021 after battling esophageal cancer. Jack was born in Moline, Illinois on October 20, 1929. He moved with his family to Redwood City at age 13. He attended Sequoia Union High School where he met the love of his life, Claire Norris Roudebush. They were married for 72 years, and raised three daughters: Marilyn, Carol and JoAnne.
Jack worked in the sheet metal industry for 45 years, retiring from Shafer Sheet Metal in the early 1990’s. Jack and Claire enjoyed a long and happy retirement together traveling, cruising and sharing their love for good food, good wine, and good friends. They enjoyed going to Reno every year with their best friends, Steve and Sharon. Mom played the slots and dad loved blackjack. We are a card-playing family.
Jack became involved in competitive pistol and rifle shooting, and was a member of the Coyote Point Gun Club and the Presidio Gun Club, where he and Claire both met many wonderful friends. Jack competed in national shooting matches in Camp Perry, Ohio and international matches in Phoenix, Arizona.
For the past five years, Claire was in assisted living and Jack would drive down the hill every day to visit her. Over the last year of her life we were not able to visit due to Covid and dad truly missed his soul mate. Claire passed on January 10, 2021 from pneumonia due to Covid. Jack was also preceded in death by his daughter Marilyn Fanelli, parents Joseph and Lela Roudebush, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Virginia Roudebush. He is survived by his daughters Carol (John) Binns and JoAnne Lein, grandchildren, Mark and Kristen Lein, John (Donna) Binns, Jr., Sabrina (Carl) German, Jim (Annette) Binns, 7 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
We would like to give special thanks to dad’s wonderful caregiver Anna who gently and lovingly made him comfortable in his home during his last days. She will remain in our family forever.
A celebration of life for Jack and Claire will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Creek Golf Course, 1700 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
