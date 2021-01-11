Howard J. Weiland husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully in his home December 28, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a long-time resident of San Mateo Park, CA – The Weiland Home was known as the gathering spot, something that brought Howard pride and joy.
Howard was born on June 25, 1940 in Chicago, IL the youngest of 3 sons of Theodore Weiland and Burnita (Leyh). Howard spent his early years in Evanston, IL before moving West with his family to Glendale, CA finally settling in San Bernardino. Active in sports at San Bernardino High School, Howard earned a football scholarship to Colorado Western but enrolled in San Joes State University to study accounting. He graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Accounting degree and was awarded the Alpha Al Sirate outstanding male Business School graduate award, later receiving a Master in Taxation from Golden Gate University. Howard had various accounting jobs before joining the Audit Department with Arthur Andersen in 1964. In 1967, Howard co-founded the accounting firm of Harb, Levy, & Weiland LLP in San Francisco, CA. Harb, Levy, & Weiland grew into one of the largest independent CPA firms in the Bay Area during Howard’s tenure, later paving the way for the firm to be acquired by EisnerAmper of New York in 2012. He was extremely proud of his professional accomplishments but most important were the many life-long relationships formed throughout his career.
In 1965, Howard met Margaret (Horan) in San Francisco and they married on January 8, 1966 at St. Vincent De Paul Church. They had 3 children affectionately known as the Three T’s – Tracy, Tim, and Trisha.
Howard loved learning – his active mind kept him working into 2020, reading to keep up on tax law, and simply for fun. He was passionate about all sports, especially the 49ers, Golden State Warriors, and his alma mater San Jose State University. Growing up in Southern California, he was a loyal Dodger fan but slowly changed his allegiance to the Giants. He could rattle off sports statistics and strategy with the best of them.
Howard and Margaret enjoyed traveling spending many vacations in Lake Tahoe, Puerto Penasco, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and visiting their grandchildren in Virginia and Washington State.
Howard maintained strong connections with his San Bernardino High School friends, college friends, SAE brothers, in addition to the many work colleagues and clients he developed friendships with over his career. He was extremely loyal and would drop everything for those he cared about.
Howard is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Tracy (Subodh) Nayar, grandsons Deven and Shan, son Tim (Suzi Nuti), and Trisha (John) Gillem, granddaughters Kendall and Alyson, brother Ted Weiland, and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, the Weilands suggest contributions be made in his memory to a charity that inspires you.
