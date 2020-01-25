Helen Yuill was born during the “Roaring Twenties” in 1922, in a suburb west of Chicago, Il. She was the identical twin sister of Evelyn, and younger sister of Dorothy and Alice. The four girls grew up during the Great Depression with their parents Matthias and Anna Bollweg, who provided a stable family home during that difficult economic time and the WWII years that followed.
In 1946, she met and married Harry Yuill, a young army officer returning from five years of combat in the South Pacific and spent her life as the devoted military wife who moved her household and family around the world following her husband’s transfers.
He was from North Dakota and she from Illinois, but because they fell in love with the San Francisco Bay Area, they decided to set up a permanent residence in Burlingame in the 1950s even though they continued a peripatetic military life. Finally, they were able to retire back to their cherished home on the San Francisco Peninsula in 1966. They enjoyed many years together in the Bay Area, especially a passion for golf, until Harry’s passing in 1989. Helen moved to Pennsylvania in 2005 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She continued to travel and enjoyed being a part of her family’s lives. She has now joined Harry in the next life. Helen lived a long and full life. She was active, mentally sharp and in very good health until near the end. She was the last living member of her family’s generation and will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Mark and Marianne, Kathy, Linda and Dave, and her grandchildren Melanie and Joe, Matthew, Gregory, and Phillip.
She will be interred with Harry in Golden Gate National Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, at a date to be announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.