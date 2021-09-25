Helen J. Carey, devoted wife of the late Honorable Judge Robert E. Carey and mother of their deceased daughter, Ann Elizabeth Carey, died peacefully at her home in Atherton, California at the age of 100.
Helen was born and raised in Colma, California and was one of five children of Thomas J. Callan. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception High School in San Francisco and the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in History. While at Berkeley, Helen was introduced by her sister, Mary, to her future husband and love of her life, Robert E. Carey, who was the President of Newman Hall at that time. Helen and Robert instantly fell in love and were later married at Chandler Air Force Base in Arizona.
Subsequently, Helen taught first grade at Lincoln Elementary School and was a substitute teacher at St. Raymond and St. Joseph Catholic Elementary schools before joining her father in the family business. Helen was an astute businesswoman and experienced great success in real estate investment and management over 60 years. Passionately committed to her real estate career, Helen was known for appearing before the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and other governmental boards to present her case on zoning laws and advocate for land use rights.
Throughout her life, Helen enjoyed traveling with her family, playing golf, and attending sporting events. She was a charter member at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club and was a member of the 9-hole golf group. She enjoyed watching her daughter Ann dive for the Stanford diving team, her son Thomas play water polo for Santa Clara University and Bellarmine College Preparatory and her son Robert play football for Bellarmine. More recently, she loved to cheer for her two granddaughters at their numerous swim meets. In addition to watching her family’s athletic events, she loved to attend the Big Game with her husband to support their alma mater, the Golden Bears, as well as root for her beloved San Francisco Giants.
Helen was a devout Catholic who participated in multiple local religious organizations. She was a volunteer and a lifelong supporter of the Oakwood Retirement Community adjacent to the Schools of the Sacred Heart in Atherton, California and was a dedicated member of the Society of Sacred Heart’s Children of Mary Sodality group in Atherton, California. She also enjoyed connecting with her community and local parishioners by attending the senior luncheons held at St. Denis church in Menlo Park.
Helen was a woman of deep faith who loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a thoughtful and loving heart and was always giving of her time and resources to help others.
An exceptional wife and mother, Helen is survived by her two sons, Robert E. Carey, Jr. (and his wife Kathryn) and Thomas J. Carey. She was also a proud grandmother of her two granddaughters, Michelle Freedman and Elizabeth Carey.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, at St. Denis Church, 2250 Avy Avenue, Menlo Park. The Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, at St. Denis Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Helen’s memory to the Religious of the Sacred Heart-Oakwood Retirement Community (140 Valparaiso Avenue, Atherton, CA 94027) or to Corpus Christi Monastery (215 Oak Grove Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025).
