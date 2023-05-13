Gene Garcia passed away on May 7, 2023. Gene was born on July 6, 1927, in San Francisco, CA to immigrant parents from Spain and Italy. He joined the Merchant Marines at age 17 and traveled the world as a young man. He went on to join the Air Force as an aircraft instrument technician during the Korean War. Gene had many careers including working for Douglas Aircraft, a Barber who eventually took over his father’s barber shop, and in the 1970’s became a successful Realtor. Gene enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading history, flamenco music, and home cooked Italian food.
