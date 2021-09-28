Gary Joseph Mondfrans was born on July 30, 1951 in San Francisco. He grew up in San Bruno and attended Crestmore High School. Following high school, Gary attended the College of San Mateo and San Francisco State University where he obtained a degree in psychology. He then attended law school at San Mateo Law School and passed the “Baby Bar” exam before the law school closed and he was unable to complete his studies.
Because of his love for the town where he grew up, Gary ran for the San Bruno City Council in 1974 and was the youngest person to be elected to that position. In 1977, he was chosen as Mayor of San Bruno, and this was his shining moment. During that time, he fought against San Bruno turning into a large city and stalled the completion of the 380 interchange. Gary attended the San Bruno 100th Anniversary as a former Mayor in 2014.
In 1981, Gary became a dispatcher with the San Francisco Police Department where he worked for 31 years. Gary loved this profession and would often share stories of the many adventures from the job. While working at SFPD, Gary also owned Monitor Control, a communications equipment store in San Bruno. Gary retired from SFPD in 2012.
Following his retirement, Gary continued his passion for politics by working on the campaign of Bernie Sanders for President and by running as a write-in candidate for the Pacifica City Council. He also opened a thrift store in Pacifica called Pacific Passions. He thrived on interacting with the people who came in to the store daily.
Gary loved creating videos about those that impacted society through his G-Shots brand. Not only did he make videos about individuals like Aretha Franklin and Nat King Cole, but also his most beloved ones were of his mother and father, like when they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Gary was a loving, thoughtful and kind son. He will be greatly missed by his parents, family and those who were fortunate to know him.
Gary is survived by his parents Norma and Darrell of San Bruno, his brothers Ronald (Lisa) of San Bruno and Kenneth (Wendy) of Lakeport, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
