Frank was one of four boys born to Helen and John Liautaud between 1944 and 1953.The family moved to San Bruno, California in 1957 when they bought a brand new home. The boys attended Capachino and Crestmoor high schools. Frank joined the California National Guard in the early 1970’s and worked for the Guard and the U.S. Army for the next 35+ years. He rose to the rank of Master Sargent. He was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 at the age of 55. He retired from service upon his return after a one-year tour. He and his wonderful English wife Debbie moved to Arizona where he enjoyed his music, cars and racing, his dogs and his travels. The brother’s and close friends went to the high Sierra’s often.
Frank became ill in November, went into ICU and he never got to return home. Debbie was there everyday by his side.
He is survived by his son Jean Paul, his daughter Danielle, his wife Debbie, brother’s Paul and Roy and their familie’s.
We understand the distance and the cost to the memorial. Friends and family who cannot attend are urged to make a onetime donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name. He would be honored.
Frank will rest at the:
National Memorial Cemetery
3029 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix Arizona 85024
The service will be on April 14,2022 @ 11:00 a.m. With full Military Honors.
We will miss him so.
