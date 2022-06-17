Our beautiful mother, Frankie, was born in Glasgow, Missouri, to Alma Dahl & Everett Corey. Frankie 93 years old.
Frankie loved all animals, especially cats. Frankie went to Night College and worked for Bank of America and Reynolds tobacco company for many years. She will be dearly missed.
Frankie is preceded in death by her three sisters: Charlotte, Jane and Marge. Her husband passed away on May 16, 2011.
Frankie is survived by her children, Christine and Robin of Millbrae, her beloved only brother Dennis Corey and his wife Helen. Frankie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace loving mother.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.