Fernando “Rocky” Montalvo passed peacefully in his home on February 16, 2022, in San Bruno with his oldest son Fred by his side.
A native of San Francisco (born September 18, 1937) he graduated from Washington high school and was immediately drafted into major league baseball, playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Triple-A club. He then dove into the world of boxing where he fought middleweight at Kezar stadium against some of the biggest names, including Denny Moyer and Bubba Olson. He was undefeated in the Golden Gloves and his record was 18/5 during his professional career. He played semi-professional baseball with “My Pet Market” in S.F. He played almost every weekend at Big Rec in Golden Gate Park where he boasted an unassisted triple-play and 2 grand slams in one inning.
Rocky became a teamster in 1960 driving for California Delivery Service, then with Willig freight and lastly with Penske, until his retirement. In year’s past, he was instrumental in the development of a youths’ sports program in San Francisco, which included PAL football. He was also extremely involved for many years in school and church activities for Star of the Sea elementary in San Francisco, where he helped to coordinate fundraisers and other activities.
Rocky is preceded in death by Toni, his wife of 40 years; his mother Beatrice Martinez; his father Jose Montalvo; brothers Morris, Ed, and Joseph and sisters Sarah, Beatrice, Madeline, Margaret and Frances. He is survived by his ex-wife Noreen Kelly and their children, Fred, Kelly, John and Pete, as well as Ronald, Melissa, Tammy and Christopher Kettle, his children with Toni Montalvo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lisa, Mark, Jennifer, John, Alexandra, Samantha, Mitchell, Hannah, Camryn, Luke, Sam and Devin and his great-grandchildren: Lilliana, Anthony, Nicholas, Christopher and Max. He is also survived by other family members and relatives residing in Merced, as well as many friends who were like family to him.
His children invite you to join them in celebrating their father’s life on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Malloy’s Tavern. 1655 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94080.
