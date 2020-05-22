Elizabeth (Beth) Tocher passed away on May 11 after a long illness. She was a long time Pacifica resident who was an artist and active member of the Pacifica Art Guild. She was a teacher who taught Adult Education at Jefferson Adult School in Daly City and at the Pacifica Senior Center.
There will be no services and she will be buried in New York state.
