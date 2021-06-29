Elizabeth Jean Greene of Millbrae died on May 1 at the age of 78. She was cremated and her ashes scattered over the Pacific Ocean according to her wishes.
Elizabeth was born on July 22, 1942 to Ethel and Alfred Bornstein of Silver Spring, Maryland. She attended American University where she met and married Kenneth Greene. In 1970 the couple moved to California where Elizabeth earned a degree from Hastings College of Law and embarked on a legal career. She worked in the area of medical malpractice and then moved into family law, specializing in elder care issues and aiding families whose children have disabilities. For many years she provided pro bono legal services to Planned Parenthood of San Francisco.
Liz was a gourmet cook and her home was stuffed with cookbooks, which she read for pleasure. She was also a fan of murder mysteries.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ken Greene, of Millbrae, and her sister, Sandra Bornstein, of Lexington, MA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.