Dorothy Dimitre passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, aged 92 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was born in September 26, 1929 as the youngest of three children to Ernest and Edith Gommel in Orange, CA.
She attended college at UCLA and played clarinet in the UCLA marching band. She also played semi-pro women’s fast pitch softball in Orange County during her college years. She graduated from UCLA in 1950 and received her teaching credential in 1951, She then moved to Martinez, CA where she taught first grade.
She met Theodore Dimitre through a friend in Martinez in September 1951 and they married on April 6, 1952. In 1954 the couple moved to Millbrae, CA. where Dorothy taught first grade at Chadbourne Elementary School for two years until the birth of their daughter, Carol. Sons Thomas and Paul followed.
During the 1960’s and 70’s, Dorothy was a member of the Baylarcs, a women’s amateur radio club on the Peninsula.
She continued to love participating in sports and played in a Burlingame volleyball league and then ran a weekly open volleyball night for the Burlingame Recreation Department in the 80s.
Once Ted retired, they enjoyed many years of traveling together, with family, and with friends old and new.
For over thirty years she wrote a weekly health/nutrition/politics/general interest column for The Millbrae Sun and then The Daily Journal.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ted, her three children, Carol Kerrison (Richard), Tom Dimitre (Kate), and Paul Dimitre (Andrea), her seven grandchildren, Clare Despotikis (Justin), Robin Mensik (Lucas), Adrian Kerrison (Isabel), Nickolas, Madeleine, Amelie, and Isabelle, and her four great grandchildren, Savannah, Ambrose, Georgia, and Octavian.
A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Highlands Mortuary, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA, on August 20 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
