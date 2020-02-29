Doris Bernadicou McGuire of San Mateo, California passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 2, 2020, at 83 years of age. Doris was born on October 18, 1936 in Stockton, California to Anna and Paul Bernadicou, immigrants from France. Along with her five siblings, she grew up working at the Parisian Laundry, her parents’ family business.
Doris attended Catholic schools, including St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, where she met her future husband, D. Pat McGuire. She went on to attend the University of California at Berkeley, graduating with a degree in business administration. Her undergraduate studies included a semester abroad at the University of Vienna.
After college, Doris began her career as an accountant and, a year and a half later, married Pat, her one true love. For their honeymoon, the newlyweds drove cross-country from Stockton to Quantico, Virginia, where Pat was stationed with the United States Marines. They later returned to California, where their three children Frank, Stewart, and Laura were born.
Following Pat’s discharge from the Marines, he and Doris relocated several times around Northern California as Pat worked his way up the corporate ladder. Doris, in turn, took a break from accounting and assumed the integral role of household manager, which, in her case, encompassed not only primary responsibility for child rearing and family finances but also seamless navigation of their many moves.
The family eventually settled in San Mateo and, once their children were a little older, Doris returned to her career as an accountant. She later enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement, during which she and Pat biked, hiked, and travelled the world together. Closer to home, they became doting grandparents to four beautiful grandchildren, April and Robin Utile and Grace and Thomas McGuire. This past December, Doris and Pat celebrated 60 years of marriage. She will be sorely missed.
In addition to her husband Pat, their three children, and four grandchildren, Doris is survived by son-in-law Trevor Manning, daughter-in-law Kathleen McGuire, siblings Jeannette Vandenberg, Paul Bernadicou, S.J., Louis Bernadicou (Dianne), and Irene Pettit (Tupper), brother-in-law Benjamin Noid, Sr., and many other members of her extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Madeleine and William Lynch, and sister-in-law M. Kathleen Noid.
Doris supported the following organizations in education and the environment: IES Abroad (study abroad program) (www.iesabroad.org/donors/donate-now), St. Mary’s High School in Stockton (www.saintmaryshighschool.org), and the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org). In lieu of gifts, please consider a memorial donation to one of these organizations or to a charity of your choice. Memorial services have been held.
