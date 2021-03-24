Don, a long-time resident of the San Mateo area, died of natural causes on March 13, 2021. Don is survived by Janice Condit Elliott, his wife of 73 years, by his children - Christine, Elizabeth (Michael), Frank (Shelly), Jeanne, Linda, and Lisa, by his twelve grandchildren – Alexander, Alexis, Angelina, Christopher, Dallas, David, Francesca, Gregory, Jackie, Marisa, Nicholas and Tyler, by sister-in-law Bertie, and by his brothers’ children –Andy, Fred, Diana, Karen and Wendy. Don’s three brothers – Bill, David and Frank died before him, as did his sisters by marriage – Ellen, Maureen and Maurine, and his niece, Annie.
Don was born December 5, 1926 in Hempstead, New York to Esther Sutton and David Elliott who became his heroine and hero. The family moved to San Mateo in 1938 where Don attended Park School and San Mateo High School. Instead of completing high school, Don went to Stanford in 1943 and then enlisted at 17 in the Navy. The Navy assigned him to officer training at University of California, Berkeley from which Don graduated Tau Beta Pi June 1946. Don said his good fortune at UC was in April 1946 when he met Jan finding “love at first sight.”
Don was always self-employed first as a manufacturers’ representative and then as a manufacturer of electric motor control. Until 1980, Don was an active layman in the Episcopal Church including service as Senior Warden of St. Paul’s Burlingame and as Trustee Grace Cathedral. During the 1960s and 1970s, he served in leadership of Peninsula Halfway House, a church-sponsored residence for released prisoners.
In 1979, to indulge Don’s “mid-life crisis,” Don and Jan moved to Manhattan where Don pursued full-time studies at Columbia University and his passion for opera at the Met. After returning to California in 1980, although still supporting Episcopal causes, Don became an observant Catholic. He was very grateful to mentors of both denominations for deepening his faith. Don’s favorite Biblical quotations were, “I am a man set under authority” and “I came to serve not to be served.” For the ups and downs of life, he liked the Aeneid quote, “Through chances various and all vicissitudes we make our way.” Don liked to write silly rhymes and wants to tell you: “I’ve been a super lucky guy on this life’s run; The Lord blessed me with lots of love and fun.”
Don took special delight in conversations and in golf. As to golf, he characterized that as “a game to make the rest of your life look better” but one in which heart-warming friendships developed for him. For entertainment, Don liked plays, movies, and especially opera. Described as an “opera junkie,” he enjoyed live opera in San Francisco, San Jose, and New York as well as Met radio broadcasts. With Jan, Don enthusiastically supported charities, which benefit the poor and disadvantaged. Donations in Don’s memory may be made to the Samaritan House and St. Vincent de Paul Society of San Mateo. There will be a private service and once Covid restrictions are lifted, a memorial will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.