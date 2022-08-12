Born in San Francisco, CA to Lewis and Elma (Alma) Schroyer.
Don graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco, a proud Buccaneer who excelled at sports. After serving with the US Army during WWII as a surgical technician, he earned his degree in management from the University of California, Berkeley, (Haas School of Business).
While developing in his career, Don worked for several companies and owned his own business. In 1962 Don joined the County of San Mateo Health Department and later became the County’s Assistant Controller.
Active with his family at St Pius Parish and Sequoia and Woodside High Schools, he was also a Life Member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge. An avid 49er fan, Don had season tickets since 1955. In retirement, he most enjoyed time being with his family, traveling, SIRS events and playing well into his 80s, with the Redwood City Senórs Softball Club.
Don and his family loved spending time at their cabin in Twain Harte.
He was preceded by Louise, his wife of 77 years, and John, his son. He is survived by his children, Donna (Bob) Schreiber, Janette (Larry) Wesch and Renee Baker. His grandchildren, Tiffany Schroyer, Keith (Kerrie) Schroyer and Nicholas (Danielle) Schroyer and Olivia, Grace and Whitman Baker. And great grandchildren Emerson and Addison Schroyer along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests donations to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
