Delores Elizabeth Gibbs

A beautiful soul, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend gently left this life to be with her Lord in heaven on January 1, 2023. Born in Heartwell, Nebraska to Frank P. and Hattie M. Theis (née Gilsdorf), she was the 7th of 10 children. Her early years were spent in Hastings and Lincoln where she met the love of her life, Dr. John P. Gibbs, in the church choir. John and Dee married in 1960, honeymooning on their way to California and settling in Burlingame where she made a beautiful life for John and their 4 children. Dee was always active in the Catholic Church and her children’s school and sporting activities. She worked for 20 years as an Executive Secretary at Fremont Insurance.
