November 15, 1934 – November 3, 2019
Claudia passed away on Sunday morning, 11/3/19 with her husband and family by her side. Born and raised in San Francisco, she married Dennis Quade in July 1960. Claudia is survived by her husband, Dennis, and their two children Dan Quade and Cheryl Lewis and six grandchildren.
Contributions can be made in the memory of Claudia Quade to Unity Lutheran Church, 609 Southwood Dr., South San Francisco, CA 94080.
Service will be held on November 16 at Unity Lutheran Church, So. San Francisco.
