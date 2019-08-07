May 5, 1930 – August 3, 2019
Celia Mora Cuadra, 89, a longtime Redwood City resident passed away on August 3, 2019.
Celia was born in Arteaga, Michoacán Mexico on May 5, 1930. She lived in Redwood City for 69 years where she worked in the electronics industry as a circuit board assembler for Regitel, Grangers and Lipton Industries for 25 years.
Celia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jose Luis in 2005. Celia was also preceded in death by her son Luis Manuel and brother Enoc. She is survived by her daughters Celia Martha, Alma Rosa, Grace Leticia, and Antonette Cuadra; brothers Cipriano, Esteban and Ezequiel; and sister Eloisa. Celia had 11 grandchildren; Vanessa, Jennifer, Ana, Liana, Jose, Ricardo, Rigoberto, Cecilia, David, Grant and Ethan.
A public viewing is planned for Thursday, August 8, beginning at 5 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road in Redwood City. A Funeral Mass is planned for 10 am Friday, August 9 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos.
