April 29, 1949 – November 20, 2019
Carl C. Nielsen, born April 29 1949, passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo Wednesday, November 20th 2019 at the age of 70, surrounded by his many family and friends.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Carl graduated from Lowell High School in 1966, attended the University of Southern California, and spent much of his career managing construction and real estate projects across San Francisco and Northern California. A former football player at USC and Rose Bowl champion, standing at 6’5”, Carl was a big guy, but known to many as a gentle giant on a mission to help so many in his life and community: Carl was an English tutor at local peninsula libraries, used his expertise in real estate development to give free consulting to the construction of homeless shelters in the Bay Area, and was part of countless community organizations throughout his life. For his friends and family, Carl was always available for long breakfasts and lunches any day of the week, to listen and give advice for just about anything.
Carl’s life would change 15 years ago, when he met the love of his life, Angela, whom he would spend the last 15 years with. Together, they traveled the world, became best friends, and true companions. Carl was adopted into Angela’s family and friends, who grew to love and cherish Carl dearly and viewed him as a pillar of the family.
He is survived by his wife Angela, his children and 6 grandchildren, his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family, and his countless close friends.
Join his family and friends for a celebration of Carl’s life on Tuesday, November 26th, 1-3pm at Par3 and the Lodge at Poplar Creek in San Mateo.
