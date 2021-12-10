Barbara Ann (Giampaoli) Ferguson - age 97 passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021. Barbara was born and raised in San Francisco and raised her 4 children in South San Francisco. Barbara spent her working career at Schlage Lock where she made many close friends.
Barbara married Donald Ferguson Sr. in 1948, who preceded her in death in 1991. Her loving family includes her 4 children; Donald Jr., Susan, Daniel and Dennis, 8 grandchildren; Donnie (passed 1991), Eric, Nicole (passed 2016), Joey, Jeanine, Ashley, James, Danielle and 9 great-grandchildren; Adrian, Brianna, Shane, Lexie, Josefina, Erica, Erin, Ethan and Nico.
We all loved her and will deeply miss her beautiful smile and adventurous spirit.
