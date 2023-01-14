Anton (Tony) Kraus Photo

An extraordinary human being, Tony’s suffering through cognitive decline ended peacefully on January 5, 2023, a few months shy of his 84th birthday. He is survived by his grieving family:  devoted wife and primary caregiver during his illness, Nancy; the stepdaughter he treasured, Kathleen McCormick; her husband Matt of whom he was so proud; the granddaughters he adored, Madison and Mallory McCormick; and his Goddaughter Emily Violett. Tony is also survived by a close network of friends who are deeply saddened by his passing, as is his faithful dog, Sugar.

The son of deceased parents Vazmoslav and Milica Kraus, Tony’s extended family in New York and Croatia includes his sister Josephine Rafajac, nephew Gordon Rafajac, niece Vesna Markarian, and cousins Anita Skok, Dina Jakin, Ruzica Brazan, Vesna Stimac, Laura Dunic, Ivo and Milenko Ljubicic, Rina Vukas.

