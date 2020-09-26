Annette Mish Photo

Annette Mish, 97, of Foster City/San Mateo, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family. Born in Brooklyn, NY to David and Estelle Nockowitz; sister to Ted. Beloved wife to Jack; mother to Robert, Ira and Karen. Grandmother to Donny, Cinamin, Sesame and Michael. Great grandmother to Hailey, Zachary, Zoey and Tuscan. Annette loved to travel, listen to jazz, big band music, and the singing performances of her husband Jack. She enjoyed the theater, baking and entertaining family and friends. Until this year, she was an active member in a circle of octa and nonagenarian ladies who met for weekly card games and lunch. A traditionalist straight shooter and good listener, she was always available to give advice to family members. Annette was laid to rest at Hills of Eternity in Colma on Sunday, September 20 at a private family graveside service.

