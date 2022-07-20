Allan Almlie Photo

Allan Almlie, age 81, San Carlos, California passed away on June 24, 2022. Allan was born in Leonard, North Dakota, August 13, 1941 to Elder & Stella Almlie, and was raised on the family farm. After graduation from Leonard High School, he attended North Dakota State College of Science. Upon graduation from there, he migrated to California and worked in communications/electronics for GTE Lenkurt for many years, and for Sprint Corp. for a number of years before retiring in 1996. He also served in the US Army for a 2-year period. Allan had many hobbies, including ham radio, coin collecting, and collecting/restoring old police/fire vehicle lights. He was preceded in death by both parents. Allan had requested that he be cremated and no local services be planned in California or North Dakota.

