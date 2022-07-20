Allan Almlie, age 81, San Carlos, California passed away on June 24, 2022. Allan was born in Leonard, North Dakota, August 13, 1941 to Elder & Stella Almlie, and was raised on the family farm. After graduation from Leonard High School, he attended North Dakota State College of Science. Upon graduation from there, he migrated to California and worked in communications/electronics for GTE Lenkurt for many years, and for Sprint Corp. for a number of years before retiring in 1996. He also served in the US Army for a 2-year period. Allan had many hobbies, including ham radio, coin collecting, and collecting/restoring old police/fire vehicle lights. He was preceded in death by both parents. Allan had requested that he be cremated and no local services be planned in California or North Dakota.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Home values drop in San Mateo County
- Beloved Burlingame educator, principal dies
- Man detained for bomb threat at San Francisco International Airport
- No COVID mandates looming for San Mateo County
- San Mateo City Council to review street closure design
- San Mateo American All-Stars in driver’s seat
- Millbrae Safeway store filth
- Artichoke Joe’s agrees to $900K annual payments to San Bruno
- San Mateo National All-Stars bounce back, stays alive in Section 3
- Peninsula International Dance Festival this weekend in San Mateo
Images
Videos
Commented
- Distraction and diversion (29)
- Take action to help take America back (24)
- The Electoral College thwarts leftism (20)
- From Watergate to the Jan. 6 hearings (18)
- 50 years (17)
- The courts shift, deal with it (17)
- Millbrae city manager intervenes, halts neighbors’ ADU (15)
- The Jan 6 hearings show that lies can kill (14)
- Time for action on reproductive rights (14)
- Keeping the American experiment alive (13)
- Roller coaster week for women’s rights (12)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (11)
- What we are trying to achieve (9)
- Facts, opinions, observations (9)
- SSFUSD bond needed (8)
- Congressional inquiries (8)
- 3 beaches in San Mateo County among most polluted (8)
- The trouble with geese (8)
- Contraceptives aren’t perfect (8)
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (7)
- History note (7)
- San Mateo County officials set guidance for 4 and under COVID-19 vaccines (7)
- Not in anyone’s backyard (6)
- No middle ground on abortion (6)
- Bipartisan gun deal (5)
- Divide and conquer (5)
- It didn’t go far enough (5)
- What a view, too (5)
- San Mateo-Foster City school trustee resigns suddenly (5)
- Redwood City eyes density (4)
- Have some empathy for women (4)
- San Mateo tax measure on ballot (4)
- Tennis hero (4)
- Redwood City Council should be recalled (4)
- 2 in running for Belmont mayor (4)
- Just one question (4)
- Beach endorses Mullin (3)
- This is America? (3)
- Impact of Roe on the election (3)
- Bad choices (3)
- Pushback for Redwood Shores development (3)
- Get rid of the Electoral College (3)
- Turning off the economic tap (3)
- Is there enough? (3)
- Blood money (3)
- Will increasing school money help improve academic outcomes? (3)
- Stanford’s energy usage improvements (3)
- California legislators want to help you buy a house (2)
- Belmont passes stricter electricity codes (2)
- Foster City addressing lagoon water quality (2)
- Solving Foster City’s Beach Bummer dilemma (2)
- The Achilles’ heel of electric supplies (2)
- San Mateo County fails to step up to climate crisis (2)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (2)
- End of the road for longtime San Mateo businesses (2)
- Happy Fourth of July — the center holds (2)
- Bye bye Fish Market, hello more housing? (2)
- It’s over, now what? (2)
- Local levee upgrades: A massive job (2)
- South San Francisco Unified School District’s $430 million bond measure (2)
- Memo to Sue Lempert (2)
- Whole block demo approved in downtown San Mateo (2)
- Abortion as birth control (2)
- Change, change and more changes are coming (2)
- 2 nice guys, opponents on the November ballot (2)
- Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses (2)
- Departing from home (2)
- Belmont looks to fast-track housing (2)
- Does soaring with bald eagles mean more housing? (2)
- Drought has returned and brown is better (1)
- 1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup (1)
- Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend • July 9-10, 2022 (1)
- San Mateo County ditches parcel tax (1)
- Toxic algae found in San Gregorio Creek Lagoon (1)
- No math involved (1)
- Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling (1)
- San Mateo County has 31 Merit winners in ’22 (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend-Monday • July 2-3-4, 2022 (1)
- Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes (1)
- Electoral College confusion (1)
- Lower budget deficits needed (1)
- States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling (1)
- No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through (1)
- New housing plans for Fish Market site (1)
- Is Gavin Newsom eyeing a run at the White House? (1)
- Nash announced as 1st San Mateo council candidate (1)
- Belmont delays Parks Master Plan decision (1)
- A victory for liberty (1)
- Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided (1)
- Anti-Black, gay, Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge (1)
- Bike lanes set to replace car lanes on El Camino Real in Millbrae (1)
- 'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen (1)
- Bird scooters landing in Redwood City (1)
- 12th year of record growth for San Mateo County (1)
- Technology’s impact after pandemic (1)
- Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Spanish worker's death shows need to adapt to climate change
- EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff
- Unpopular Sri Lankan PM elected president; risks new turmoil
- 'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia
- Wall Street takes a pause, stocks are mixed after big rally
- As fires ease in southern Europe, blaze hits Greek capital
- Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
- Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
craigwiesner said:I'll bite. Lots of good questions worthy of lengthy discussion, without resorting to name calling or questioning the character of the people M…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Ah - the sound of silence from the left..If Matt had only sprinkled even a minute reference to Trump, there would have been an avalanche of co…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.