Alice Ruth Bigelow, a 50 year resident of Burlingame and previously of Redwood City, entered into rest at her home on April 10, 2022. Aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bigelow. Loving mother of Jim Bigelow (his wife Barbara) and the late baby Robert. She was the last of three siblings. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, neighbors and dear friends. Devoted neighbor and companion of the late Duke Briscoe.
A native of Glenvil, Nebraska born on September 22, 1925. She graduated from the Redwood City Beauty School enjoying her career as a beautician in Redwood City and San Mateo, which helped her family to purchase a home. After retiring she treasured the trips with her husband wherever United flew including Alaska, Hawaii and internationally. She was known in her neighborhood for her beautiful garden, flowers and Japanese maple trees. Known for her hospitable demeanor and friendliness toward everyone including a particular fondness for dogs. Up until a few months ago she regularly supported the Lions Club Farmers Market helping to provide produce boxes for the needy. Those who knew Alice love and miss her as a fixture in the neighborhood.
As per her wish there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent c/o CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Her family appreciates donations to the Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club, P.O. Box U, Menlo Park, CA 94026.
