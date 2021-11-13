Alex Serrano, 88, of San Carlos, passed away on October 22, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.
Alex was born on December 17, 1932 to Alex and Mercy in San Francisco. After graduating from Commerce High School in 1951, he joined the Army Reserves. Alex started his first job at PG&E before beginning a fifty-year career in the lumber industry.
In 1959, Alex met Laverne Anne Petrucello in San Francisco. Alex and Laverne went on to have two children, Richard and James. Alex, known to his grandchildren as Papa, was a longtime resident of San Carlos and was an active member of the San Carlos baseball community.
Alex was predeceased by his wife, Laverne. He is survived by his sons, Richard and James, his grandchildren, Kendra (George Holland), Alex (Matt Adiutori), Niki, Greg, Emily, and great grandchildren, Charlotte and Peyton. He is survived by his brother Alfred, his nephew, Alan, and his niece, Denise.
Services will be held on November 20, 2021 at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
