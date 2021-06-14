San Jose Flea Market vendors are demanding its owners lock them into five-year leases and provide at least three years of notice if the market will be closed or relocated.
Those are just a few of the demands outlined in a new letter issued by the Berryessa Flea Market Vendors Association obtained by San José Spotlight. The vendors are also demanding a vote slated for June 22 on the development plan be delayed until September.
The advocacy group — led by flea market vendors — has been locked into tense negotiations with the owners of the beloved market on Berryessa Road since developers unveiled major development plans that significantly shrink the size of the open-air market. The 15-acre market, which is run primarily by minority-owned businesses, is home to 430 vendors and 750 stalls.
The entire flea market site is zoned to include up to 365,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 2,800 residential units. The proposal seeks approval to rezone the 61.5-acre portion of the site for up to 15 million square feet of commercial space and up to 3,450 homes.
This article was was originally published by San Jose Spotlight. CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.
