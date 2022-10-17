SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco man was convicted last week for kidnapping and sexual assaulting a 13-year-old in 2016.
Benjamin Caal was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child, two counts of lewd acts on a minor by force, and two counts of kidnapping, according to a statement from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Caal lived in the same Mission District apartment complex as the victim. The crime occurred in May, 2016, and Caal was arrested in September of that year.
He has been in custody since his arrest and was convicted on Oct. 11. A date for a sentencing hearing was not yet set.
"This verdict delivers justice to the victim and her family and holds Benjamin Caal accountable for his despicable crimes," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "There is no place for horrific acts of violence like the ones perpetrated by Caal against children or anyone in our community."
