The governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development announced that the first round of applications for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is now open and the first round ends Jan. 8.
On Nov. 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature announced the allocation of $500 million available to small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Grants will not be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and will be awarded after the close of each application round.
The program will prioritize distribution based on priority key factors, including the following: geographic distribution based on COVID-19 health and safety restrictions following California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, county status and the new regional stay-at-home order; industry sectors most impacted by the pandemic; underserved small business groups served by the state supported network of small business centers — for example, businesses majority owned and run daily by women, persons of color or veterans or businesses located in low-to-moderate income and rural communities.
For more information on grant requirements and eligibility visit careliefgrant.com.
