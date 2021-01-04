The governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development announced that the first round of applications for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is now open and the first round ends Jan. 8.

On Nov. 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature announced the allocation of $500 million available to small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Grants will not be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and will be awarded after the close of each application round.

The program will prioritize distribution based on priority key factors, including the following: geographic distribution based on COVID-19 health and safety restrictions following California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, county status and the new regional stay-at-home order; industry sectors most impacted by the pandemic; underserved small business groups served by the state supported network of small business centers — for example, businesses majority owned and run daily by women, persons of color or veterans or businesses located in low-to-moderate income and rural communities.

For more information on grant requirements and eligibility visit careliefgrant.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription