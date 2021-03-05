A woman who allegedly struck and killed a man with her car in Millbrae Monday while showing signs of intoxication has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Carina Chavez, 29, of Oakland, was driving Monday evening between Murchison Drive And Millbrae Avenue when she struck and killed Jose Chavez, 34, of Oakland, no relation, who was not in the crosswalk and was struck in the slow lane of traffic.
Her window was shattered, and she pulled into a nearby parking lot and walked back to the scene. She accused a witness who came to give aid of hitting the victim, the DA’s Office said. Deputies arrived, and Carina Chavez showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol. She said the victim jumped out in front of her and onto her windshield, and she failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary screening test showed .18 blood alcohol, the DA’s Office said.
A blood test was taken after the arrest, and results are pending. She appeared in court March 3, and her next court appearance is March 10. She remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.