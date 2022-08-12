A woman who stayed the night with a man she met online has been accused of helping four robbers enter the apartment to steal guns and electronic valuables, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Marshe Martin, 19, of San Francisco, is accused of letting four men into a Redwood City apartment complex on Franklin Street in the early morning of Aug. 8, the DA’s Office said. Security cameras showed Martin let in the men, with one man putting a handgun to the victim’s head and ordered him to give them valuables in his safe, the DA’s Office said. The valuables included guns, ammunition, laptops, watches and sunglasses. The four robbers and Martin then left. Martin was later identified and arrested two days later by police tracking her cellphone number. Martin and the victim met on an app called Whisper and had met previously. Martin faces one count of home invasion robbery.
