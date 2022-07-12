A woman was arrested after allegedly holding her family hostage in Redwood City July 9 after becoming paranoid about their safety, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Jhovana Romeroleyte is accused of holding her sister, mother and nephew hostage in a bedroom and threatening to kill them while holding a large kitchen knife because people were coming to get them, the DA’s Office said.
The victims were able to call 911, with the sister eventually escaping from their apartment on Hilton Street to the police, who set up a perimeter outside blocking off large sections of the street.
The police spent two hours convincing Romeroleyte to let the mother and nephew go, with all three eventually walking out unharmed, the DA’s Office said. Her next court appearance is July 21.
