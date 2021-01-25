A 73-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision in Redwood City on Saturday evening, according to police.
Officers responded at 5:52 p.m. to a report of a person down in the 1700 block of Woodside Road and found the victim lying in an eastbound lane. She was taken to Stanford Hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, police said. She was identified by the Coroner’s Office as Young-Hi Lim.
Police did not find any witnesses to the collision and have no information about a suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or Detective Brian Luo at (650) 780-7619. People wanting to remain anonymous can call a tip line at (650) 780-7107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.