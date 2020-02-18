Move-ins at the new Wheeler Plaza in downtown San Carlos are expected to start in late February and take about three months, the city said Friday.
Craig LeMessurier, a spokesman for developers KB Home, said moving will be staggered at the 109-unit development.
“We’re pleased to be having our first residents move in,” he said Friday.
The city said two move-ins a day are expected and moving vehicles will be allowed to stage on Walnut Street. Street parking will not be permitted along the Wheeler Plaza frontage during the move-in period.
“I’m looking forward to welcoming the new neighbors when they arrive,” Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said Friday.
The 254-space, two-level parking garage at the development, located at San Carlos Avenue and Walnut Street, has been open since 2018 to the public.
Homes at the development are priced from $959,000 to $1.6 million, according to the KB Home website.
Greg Wilson, who writes the blog walkingredwoodcity.com, said of Wheeler Plaza that the “project looms over downtown San Carlos.”
“At five stories, this building will be taller than every building that surrounds it,” Wilson wrote in 2018.
A five-story, 25-unit condominium proposed nearby for Walnut Street would top Wheeler Plaza in height.
At 72 feet to the stair tower, the condominiums on Walnut Street would be the tallest downtown. Wheeler Plaza is 59 feet to the top of the tower elements and the SamTrans building at 1250 San Carlos Ave. is estimated to be 50 feet tall, according to a city planning division report.
Wilson toured a one-bedroom at Wheeler Plaza and said Friday that the condominium was not large, but looked beautiful.
He has lived in Redwood City for more than 30 years and said of its downtown when he moved to the city that “there just wasn’t much.”
“You just didn’t go downtown,” Wilson recounted.
