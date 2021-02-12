Police in San Bruno are warning residents to take precautions after a suspect likely followed a victim from a bank to a parking lot and robbed them Thursday morning.
Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the Target parking garage at the Shops of Tanforan on El Camino Real.
The victim told police they had driven there after visiting a nearby bank and after parking, a male suspect got into the car and held a black handgun in his lap.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and fled, police said. He was last seen driving southbound in a black, newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows.
Police urge residents to always be aware of surroundings when banking and using ATMs, keep any bank deposit money bags out of sight and lock car doors.
Police said to be aware of anyone following when entering or leaving a bank. Anyone who thinks they are being followed should stay on major, busy streets, call 911 and drive to the nearest police station.
Anyone with any information related to the robbery is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
