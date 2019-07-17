San Carlos’ Highlands Park was hit with graffiti vandalism that included swastikas Monday night and residents are also reportedly growing increasingly concerned about alleged illegal activity in other parks in the city.
A community service officer with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spotted the graffiti, which was scribbled in permanent marker, just outside the Highlands Park restroom around 7 a.m. Tuesday, spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade confirmed.
Blankswade said the graffiti, in addition to swastikas, included drawings of penises and obscene language. It is not being investigated as a hate crime because the graffiti was “juvenile in nature” and does not include a threat, she said.
“We’re working with the city to see what we can do to avoid these situations and make sure the park is safe for everyone to come and enjoy,” Blankswade said, adding that there’s very little information and no surveillance footage that could lead police to a suspect.
Residents of the Crestview Hills area are reportedly also concerned about after-hours partying taking place in the hillside parks of San Carlos, specifically North Crestview, Vista and Eaton parks, however, Blankswade could not confirm that activity. Neighbors are reporting sounds of gunshots, evidence of illegal campfires, fireworks shooting, smoking and drinking. The use of fireworks and smoking specifically is worrying some residents about wildfires breaking out.
