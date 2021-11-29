CAMPBELL — San Jose police investigators have determined that a second man was a victim of a shooting that took place Friday night in a high school parking lot in Campbell where a Serra football game was in progress, a police spokesperson said.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of Westmont High School, 4800 Westmont Ave., Campbell. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the shooting because the Campbell school’s parking lot is located in San Jose. The campus straddles the border between the two cities.
The additional victim, also an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police reported earlier that one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Westmont parking lot during the varsity football game being hosted there with visiting Monta Vista High School of Cupertino.
Police said there is no known motive and there are no suspects at this time.
