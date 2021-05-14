A 20-year-old transient was arrested Friday morning near Woodside for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that spread to nearby grass, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 11:39 a.m. to a grass fire in the 1100 block of Kings Mountain Road, while firefighters also responding noticed someone leaving the area on a bicycle.
Deputies found the person, later identified as Alejandro Bello, and learned that he had started a campfire earlier in the day and tried to extinguish it, but it ended up starting the grass fire, sheriff’s officials said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without incident or injury, and Bello was booked into county jail on suspicion of starting an illegal campfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.