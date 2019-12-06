A 19-year-old Belmont man arrested for using replica airsoft rifles to shoot plastic projectiles at pedestrians and passing cars in Belmont and San Carlos last year was sentenced to 60 days in county jail and three years supervised probation Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In October, Noah Biggs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges alleging he was behind the negligent discharge of a replica gun and contributed to the delinquency of a minor. Out of custody having posted a $10,000 bail bond, Biggs received 10 days credit for time served when he was sentenced Wednesday and was remanded into custody to serve his jail sentence, according to prosecutors.
On Oct. 4, 2018, at about 3:45 p.m., Belmont police responded to a call near Alameda de las Pulgas and Ralston Avenue in Belmont where a motorist reported a silver BMW with five occupants shooting at vehicles. Police stopped the BMW a short time later and discovered that Biggs and four male teens ranging in age from 15 to 17, had also shot replica air rifles — used in airsoft sports, similar to paintball — at cars and pedestrians along Carlmont and Chula Vista drives in Belmont in addition to Crestview and Club drives in San Carlos. Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries as a result of the teens’ antics, including a 14-year-old girl who was hit in the groin and the arm and reported hearing the teens laughing as they drove away.
Released to their parents’ custody days after the incident, the other four teens Biggs was with are having their cases processed through the juvenile court system.
Biggs’ defense attorney Lauren Potter was not available for comment.
