Sutter Health is expecting 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks to provide second-dose vaccines to two-thirds of its 90,000 patients who’ve either had their appointments canceled or were at risk of canceling due to constrained supply.
“At this time, and as long as we receive sufficient supply, we anticipate being able to complete our patients’ second-dose vaccinations within the CDC-recommended time frame of six weeks,” read the statement.
By midweek, 30,000 doses will reach the health care provider and another 30,000 are expected by March 15, said Sutter Health in a statement. Most patients will still have to reschedule their appointments and will receive a phone call or email from the agency to do so.
The two large vaccine allocations are still 30,000 doses short of covering all second-dose appointments Sutter promised its patients. First-dose appointments have also been paused indefinitely.
On Tuesday, San Mateo County officials were made aware that the multicounty entity had canceled 40,000 vaccine appointments and was at risk of canceling an additional 50,000. It’s unknown how many Peninsula residents were affected by the cancelations but Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said the county was looking into how to be of assistance.
Some counties and local public health partners were able to immediately support Sutter with additional vaccine allocations, read the statement.
“Sutter appreciates their willingness to deploy vaccine through our clinics and further our shared goal of vaccinating as many vulnerable patients as possible in the 22 counties across our Northern California footprint,” said Sutter Health.
Patients are asked not to call their provider’s office and are recommended to visit sutterhealth.org/for-patients/health-alerts/covid-19-vaccine for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.