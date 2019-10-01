Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects who attacked and robbed a man in an unincorporated part of Redwood City early Monday morning, law enforcement officials said.
Deputies responded to a call around 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, that a man was beaten and robbed of $300 on the 3200 block of Middlefield Road. The victim said he was jumped by a young man and woman who kicked and punched him before taking his cash and fleeing, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The man suffered a cut to his forehead in the incident.
Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male and female, each approximately 20 years old. The man was last seen wearing brown shorts and a black shirt, while the woman was in a black jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 599-1536, or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.