Deputies in San Mateo County on Friday arrested a man following a verbal argument with another person turned violent.

Erick Vazquez, 32, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

Friday at 11 p.m., deputies responded at the intersection of Hurlingame Avenue and Middlefield Road on a report of a verbal altercation.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Vazquez, escalated the argument when he grabbed a wooden stake and used it to break out the windows of the victim's car.

Deputies said Vazquez then used the stake to stab the victim once in the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and Vazquez was taken into custody.

