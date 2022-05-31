Legislation that would require greater regional transportation cooperation between Bay Area transit agencies passed the state Senate last week and is on its way to the Assembly for consideration.
Senate Bill 917, the Seamless Transit Transformation Act, calls for Bay Area transportation agency Metropolitan Transportation Commission and regional transit agencies to collaborate toward greater regional integration. The bill calls for transit agencies to work with the MTC to adopt a shared transit fare structure, develop a standardized regional transit mapping and wayfinding system, more integrated maintenance and funding planning, and open data standards.
Introduced by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, it also gives MTC the responsibility of ensuring transit agencies comply with regional efforts. Under the proposed law, if transit agencies do not comply, they can have state funding withheld until they comply.
“We know we have 27 overlapping transit agencies,” Becker said. “We want them to work better together, and we know it will be better for ridership overall and better for riders.”
Becker said his bill helps improve disjointed services, fare integration, data sharing and work toward schedule integration. While work remains to ensure passage, Becker was optimistic about its chances.
“We’re building on a lot of good work here, and this is the next step,” Becker said.
The push toward more regional integration is part of MTC’s efforts to coordinate and provide better service to residents who use the dozens of Bay Area transit agencies. The pandemic and loss of ridership allowed MTC to reimagine the Bay Area’s transit system and consider improvements. MTC formed a Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force in 2020 of transit agency managers, advocates and elected officials to find regional improvements. In 2021, the task force approved a Bay Area Transit Transformation Action Plan that maps out ways to improve fares, rider experience, regional management, accessibility and funding.
The current proposed legislation builds upon work from former Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco. Chiu introduced a bill aimed at greater regionalization in 2021, called the Bay Area Seamless and Resilient Transit Act, that would have integrated Bay Area transit by consolidating public transportation services and created deadlines on regional goals. However, he became city attorney of San Francisco before state lawmakers could pass the bill.
MTC has issued its support for the bill, with it in favor of a requirement that transit agencies implement a no-cost transfer policy for local to local and local to regional transit transfers by July 2024. Rebecca Long, director of legislation and public affairs with MTC, said the bill is in line with the current work and goals of MTC. She noted the bill would help ensure transit agencies provide up-to-date information on real-time transit location data at industry standards, which not all do. Long said the bill offers an insurance policy to ensure regionalization goals remain a top priority and keeps the momentum moving forward.
SamTrans and Caltrain board member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilmember, was glad the legislation included language requiring the state to reimburse local agencies for state-mandated costs, as he felt it was unreasonable to ask the local transit agencies to pay for all improvements. He thanked Becker for speaking with regional transit agencies about his plans and having a collaborative process.
“It’s been really refreshing having him openly listen to our thoughts and advice,” Stone said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.