The California Legislature passed this year’s $300 billion state spending plan Wednesday evening, with San Mateo County’s representatives securing several important earmarks to bring a slice of the pie to the Peninsula.
“This funding will help improve the lives of Peninsula residents,” said state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, who helped secure more than $12 million for local environmental programs, infrastructure needs and job training initiatives in his district.
The governor is expected to sign the budget bill — the largest in state’s history — in coming days.
Becker’s earmarks include $4.5 million to subsidize home electrification in Menlo Park as the city looks to tapper off natural gas use and another $4.4 million to help convert two parking lots in Redwood City to parks, plus $2 million to replace the Newell Road bridge over San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto, according to his office.
Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin also announced several million dollars secured, including $3.5 million for Belmont’s Alameda de las Pulgas Corridor improvement project and $1.3 million to repair San Mateo’s damaged Marina Library.
South San Francisco’s effort to develop a downtown parking lot into a new park will also get a $3.2 million boost, according to his office. The city this year purchased the land in hopes of building a community plaza.
Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, meanwhile said he’d managed $19.6 million for projects in the 24th district, with an $8 million investment for 136 affordable homes in East Palo Alto at the forefront and $5 million marked for foster youth programing aimed at addressing drug use and keeping youth with their foster families.
“This year I secured my largest district funding package ever,” he said in a statement.
Another $5.2 million will be set aside to replace a fire station in Palo Alto, $3 million for Caltrain crossing improvements, $2 million for a community plaza in Pescadero, $1.4 million to upgrade the Fair Oaks School Field and $4 million to boost the cybersecurity workforce, according his office.
The state’s budget this year includes upwards of $49 billion in surplus funds, and because of a cap on certain kinds of spending adopted in the 1970s, a sizable portion of the budget was allocated to infrastructure, which is exempt.
“Another exceptional budget surplus has provided members with the opportunity to request funding for local projects,” said Mullin, who also announced $100,000 will also go to funding for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for new medical equipment and $25,000 will go to the Peninsula Humane Society for an upgraded X-ray machine.
“This funding enhances the well-being and quality of life for our residents, assists our nonprofits and most importantly, builds a better future,” he said in a statement. “These projects benefit both local communities and San Mateo County overall.”
