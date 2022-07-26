South San Francisco’s new economic advancement center, a resource hub for residents and business owners in north San Mateo County, received $500,000 in federal funding this week.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, secured the earmark, which will go to providing job training, including to those with barriers to employment, and services for small business owners, many of whom have been affected by the pandemic.
“We need to reinstill the sense of the American dream, and the American dream is all about economic success and independence,” Speier said, while presenting the funding to South San Francisco leadership.
She also announced a $160,000 grant for Hope Services, a long-standing nonprofit that provides for those with developmental disabilities in the county.
The economic advancement center, opened in April this year in downtown South San Francisco, houses programs from Bay Area nonprofits JobTrain and the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, which began operating out of the city’s library in July last year.
North County residents can stop by the center to receive résumé and interview help, vocational training and be connected with employers. Small business owners or those interested in starting a business can take courses, network and receive help applying for grants. Services are free and available in both Spanish and English.
JobTrain programs have already provided assistance to 120 clients, 55 of whom have secured employment with an average wage of $24 an hour, JobTrain CEO Barrie Hathaway said. He said some of those helped had barriers to employment, either because they did not speak English, had been involved in the criminal justice system or were not legally allowed to work in the county.
The new federal funding will go to adding classroom training and enabling expansion of such services. The Hope Services grant will go to expanding mental health services.
Community members who have benefited from both programs spoke during a press event Monday.
“They were such a blessing for our family,” said Sarah Lowry of Hope Services, whose 3-year-old son has Down syndrome. She said therapists from the organization helped her son be able to sit, crawl and ultimately attend preschool while she and her husband worked full time.
Another speaker, Liza Asurmendi, said Hope Services had provided her with assistance in caring for her adult son, who has developmental disabilities, since the 1980s.
For the economic advancement center, the city has also committed $2 million over two years from its American Rescue Plan Act. Another $1.1 million was granted by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and the county pitched in $200,000. Genentech contributed $50,000 and Lane Partners gave $10,000.
“This center’s helping people get back on their feet,” Mayor Mark Nagales said. “This has put us on the map in terms of economic development and it shows what can be done with a dream and a lot of determination.”
The center is located at 366 Grand Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
