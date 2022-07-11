Following months of negotiations with labor unions, the South San Francisco City Council last month signed off on $4,800 bonuses to be given to nearly 450 members of its workforce.
Most full-time and some part-time employees will get the checks, while department heads, the city manager and some part-time hourly employees will not, according to a city report.
“This has been a bit of a process, and we have worked collaboratively with our labor groups to come to this agreement,” Human Resources Director Leah Lockhart said.
She said the bonuses are in recognition of efforts made by staff throughout the pandemic, during which employees had not received increased pay.
The council approved the $2.15 million expenditure with a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Mark Addiego dissenting. He said he had supported a $3,000 bonus that had gained council support earlier in the process.
Negotiations were carried out with a handful of labor unions in a series of closed-door meetings.
“I don’t mind that the council majority decided that an extra $1,800 would put the issue to rest,” he said, “I just had a real problem with the way it was negotiated.”
“And I have a real problem with the majority of the council,” he said. He explained the council had heard from people “very upset and expressing themselves and their stories,” over the course of four or five meetings, “and yet it took an inordinate amount of time for people to step up and say what they thought was best, and I think that showed a real lack of leadership on the part of the City Council, and I apologize to the community.”
Vice Mayor Buenaflor Nicolas also expressed concern for the process.
“There are rules for engagement and that was breached. And the process is there so that we won’t go into chaos. But I do understand that our employees deserve something,” she said.
Rod Palmquist, business agent at AFSCME Council 57, a union representing South San Francisco employees, said he acknowledged the “process can sometimes be a tough one.”
“But I think the outcome really shows a lot of respect for employees,” he said.
The money will be transferred from the city’s infrastructure reserves and is expected to be replenished with surplus from the fiscal year that ended last month, according to the city report.
The report also notes “staff anticipates tentative agreement on similar terms with Police Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 1507, and Public Safety Managers, which will be brought before council for approval at a later date.”
It continues that recommendations for employees not represented by unions, like executive management and part-time hourly employees, could be brought before the council at a later date, but that funding for those employees was not included in the action taken.
Several employees spoke during the council’s meeting June 8 expressing gratitude for the bonuses.
“My family and I greatly appreciate it,” Nate Pisani, a parks maintenance worker. said. “I’m proud to serve this city and its residents.”
Employees will need to have worked for the city as of June 1 this year to receive the bonus.
“I appreciate everyone who was involved,” Mayor Mark Nagales said. “I appreciate the members who came and spoke, I know that this sometimes was difficult, but I am glad that we can move forward with this issue.”
