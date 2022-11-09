South San Francisco voted in favor of affordable public housing with Measure AA leading with 4,371 votes, or 57.5%, while Measure DD, a new tax on large businesses to fund child care for all children between 2 1/2 and 5 for residents and employees is falling short with 3,338 votes in favor, or 43.61%, according to semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office.
If the election results hold, Measure AA in South San Francisco authorizes the city to acquire, develop or construct low-rent housing, up to 1% of the total number of existing units, annually for eight years. The city will be able to use its $120 million in a special housing fund from commercial linkage fees to build 1% of the total number of existing housing units in the city. That equates to approximately 250 units per year, totaling around 2,000 units in the next eight years. The measure would override Article 34, a 70-year-old state law that states additional affordable housing units can only be built with public funds if passed through a voter initiative.
Councilmember James Coleman believes Measure AA passing is a good sign for an eventual statewide repeal of Article 34.
“The results are very clear that the residents want to see affordable housing and city-owned affordable housing or mixed-income social housing and now it’s up to our city leaders to deliver what the residents want,” Coleman said, adding that it gives the city more tools on the tool belt when it comes to building more affordable housing faster.
“Over $100 million in impact fees for city-owned affordable housing. I’m looking forward to seeing ways in which that could happen,” he said.
South San Francisco’s Measure DD sought to provide universal early child care for families who live or work in the city by imposing an annual tax on large commercial offices generating approximately $55.9 million annually.
In other elections, the cities of San Mateo, Burlingame and Millbrae appeared to pass a series of tax measures, while Redwood City voters appeared to agree to tweak the city’s charter to allow the mayor to serve one-year terms so more councilmembers could serve while San Bruno seemed to limit terms of its City Council and separately elected mayor, according to the semiofficial results.
Belmont and Millbrae both proposed a transient occupancy tax, both of which are appearing to pass. Measure K in Belmont needed only a majority to pass and has 3,205 votes, or 78.98%. If it holds up, the measure approves a 14% tax to hotel guests in the city that is estimated to raise $600,000 annually, that will cover a budget shortfall, and will be a continuous tax until ended by voters. Measure N in Millbrae has a commanding lead of 2,660 votes, or 78.93% and will look to raise the occupancy tax for hotel guests from 12% to 14%, generating approximately $1.5 million annually to locally controlled funds to address service including funding for police and fire departments.
Burlingame appears to have passed a measure taxing marijuana delivery companies and are raising business license fees with 3,620 votes, or 75.42%, according to the semiofficial results.
Measure X would tax 5% of gross marijuana sales, generating $2 million to $4 million a year. Business license fees would increase from $100 for all Burlingame businesses to $200 to $750, based on a tiered annual income, with only 7% of Burlingame businesses having to pay the higher amount if they gross more than 1$ million or more. It would generate about $2.5 million annually and would provide revenue relief for the city that lost $20 million in transient occupancy taxes from its hotels during the pandemic.
Measures P and Z in Redwood City amends the charter for the city to shorten the term of mayor from two years to one allowing more councilmembers to serve as mayor, and aligns the city charter with the state law. Both appear to have overwhelming leads of 6,292 votes, or 62.95%, and 8,450 votes, or 85.76%, respectively, according to the semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office.
Measure BB in San Bruno has a commanding lead with 4,690 votes, or 82.72%. It limits the terms of the City Council and separately elected mayor to no more than 12 consecutive years, according to the semiofficial results.
Measure CC holds a commanding lead with 9,655 votes, or 71.84%, in San Mateo and looks to increase the property transfer tax in San Mateo from .5% to 1.5% for sales more than $10 million. The transfer tax is expected to generate about $4.8 million, and the city said the funds would be used for street repairs, park improvements, emergency services and reducing traffic congestion. It would affect less than 1% of all properties sold or transferred in the city.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 8, which included votes by mail received by Election Day, and all ballots received at voting centers. Later results will include votes received after Election Day. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
