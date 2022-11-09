Election 2022

South San Francisco voted in favor of affordable public housing with Measure AA leading with 4,371 votes, or 57.5%, while Measure DD, a new tax on large businesses to fund child care for all children between 2 1/2 and 5 for residents and employees is falling short with 3,338 votes in favor, or 43.61%, according to semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office.

If the election results hold, Measure AA in South San Francisco authorizes the city to acquire, develop or construct low-rent housing, up to 1% of the total number of existing units, annually for eight years. The city will be able to use its $120 million in a special housing fund from commercial linkage fees to build 1% of the total number of existing housing units in the city. That equates to approximately 250 units per year, totaling around 2,000 units in the next eight years. The measure would override Article 34, a 70-year-old state law that states additional affordable housing units can only be built with public funds if passed through a voter initiative.

