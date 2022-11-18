In January, Mike Futrell — city manager for South San Francisco since 2014 — will take on the role as city manager of Riverside to be closer to family, according to the city.
“Leaving the wonderful city of South San Francisco is truly bittersweet for me. I remain forever grateful to past and current City Councils, city staff, and residents for their support and friendship,” Futrell said in a press release. “While moving to Southern California allows my wife Susan and me to be closer to family, a piece of my heart will always remain in South San Francisco.”
According to the press release, Futrell led the city to achieve its first AAA credit rating while improving the quality of life with investments in parks, libraries, recreational and child care programs, public safety, affordable housing and the, under-construction, Community Civic Campus and Orange Memorial Park Sports Complex, along with the fully-funded and in design new Aquatic Center. Futrell also managed South San Francisco through the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing recovery through rental and income assistance and opening the Economic Advancement Center to help businesses recover. He also led city equity efforts following the murder of George Floyd, culminating in the formation of a permanent Equity and Public Safety Commission.
The city will be conducting a search for Futrell’s replacement, and Mayor Mark Nagales adds he is confident in the current city’s leadership and city staff during this interim period. Earlier this week, the city named Leslie Arroyo deputy city manager after she served as communication director since 2015.
