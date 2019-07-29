South San Francisco officials agreed to explore a variety of protections for renters facing displacement due to the rising cost of living, but the policies eyed do not include a cap on severe rent hikes.
The South San Francisco City Council discussed a handful of strategies for helping those living on the brink of affordability during a study session Monday, July 22.
While no final decision was made, and more discussion is on the horizon, Mayor Karyl Matsumoto said officials are committed to offering services supporting the community’s most at-risk residents.
“Renter protection is paramount in our minds, and that is where we are going to go,” she said.
The policies will receive further examination, but include relocation assistance for those displaced by sudden and expensive rent hikes and conflict mediation for landlords and tenants in a dispute over rents.
Officials are slated to have more detailed discussions on such regulations in a few months, and the interim period will be spent collecting information about the need for renter support programs.
While some policies will receive further review, Matsumoto said officials will likely not discuss capping rents, or establishing a policy similar to the state legislation crafted by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco.
In light of anti-rent gouging initiative Assembly Bill 1482, South San Francisco officials discussed disallowing rent increases proposed in one year worth more than the consumer price index plus 7%. While the proposed bill aims to exempt property owners with 10 units or fewer, or units built within the last decade, Matsumoto said landlord advocacy agencies opposed the regulation’s establishment in South San Francisco.
For her part, Matsumoto said officials are seeking to balance their interest in defending the rights of residents against fears of infringing on private property rights.
“While we are not going to go down the path of rent control, we are looking for certain renter protections,” she said.
Amidst the search for the appropriate policies which can be brought to South San Francisco, officials agreed to host a series of separate conversations with tenants and landlords.
Councilman Mark Nagales said he is hopeful the discussions will help officials identify an appropriate compromise with an eye to the interests of each party on opposing sides of the issue.
“I think we need to find some middle ground where we can work from — where we help renters while understanding there are landlords like small moms and pops that we need to help out as well,” he said.
Alternatively, Councilman Mark Addiego noted the rent gouging proposal is so narrowly tailored that it would likely not apply to many landlords in South San Francisco. He also suggested such a cap would be the most useful tool for officials seeking to stop landlords from seeking unfair rent hikes from their tenants.
“I do think there is no way around that if you want to truly protect people from landlords,” he said.
Meanwhile, Alex Greenwood, Economic and Community Development director, lauded the deft touch applied by councilmembers addressing a sensitive issue.
“Council appears to be very mindful that renter protections are a very complicated issue that they need to be very careful and thoughtful about,” he said. “The last thing we want is to have unintended consequences or harm a majority of landlords who are smaller operations and good actors.”
Greenwood said his office frequently is approached by residents who are displaced by rent hikes which they cannot afford, and officials direct them to support and advocacy services which can intervene on behalf of the tenant.
Noting that rent gouging is a relatively uncommon practice in South San Francisco, Greenwood said officials are seeking policies which can be most effective when a problem is identified.
“We are just looking for specific tools in our tool kit where we can provide some protection for residents without ruining a system that seems to work 90% of the time,” he said.
Furthering the case for establishing some renter protections, Matsumoto suggested the city’s affordability issues could grow worse over time as the city continues to generate new jobs.
Pointing to a study suggesting nearly tens of thousands of new opportunities will be established in South City over the coming decade in the thriving biotech sector, Matsumoto said the demand to live locally will outpace housing supply and likely push the cost of living even higher.
Despite officials approving a swath of new residential development over the past few years, Matsumoto said additional measures will still be required to assist those facing displacement.
“We could build until the cows come home and not meet that kind of demand, so it is important we protect those that have a home they rent,” she said.
