Public warned to stay alert for whales, sharks: Recent sightings along San Mateo County coast, San Francisco Bay
Daily Journal File Photo

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Grey Whale Cove State Beach south of Pacifica is closed following an attack by a Great White Shark between 6 feet and 8 feet long this morning.

A 35-year-old man swimming at Gray Whale Cove State Beach was bitten in the right leg by the shark about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted about 11:30 a.m.

The man swam ashore on his own and was then transported to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

A warning sign was posted and the beach closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

