The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Grey Whale Cove State Beach south of Pacifica is closed following an attack by a Great White Shark between 6 feet and 8 feet long this morning.
A 35-year-old man swimming at Gray Whale Cove State Beach was bitten in the right leg by the shark about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted about 11:30 a.m.
The man swam ashore on his own and was then transported to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.
A warning sign was posted and the beach closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.