Sequoia Union High School District officials are considering placing a bond measure on the November ballot that, if approved by voters, would go toward upgrading and improving safety of campus facilities.
“Putting a bond on the ballot is one of the many options that the district is currently considering,” Carrie DuBois, president of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees said in a statement. “As we continue deliberating, we are maintaining our commitment of being thoughtful and judicious in our process to ensure that, whatever direction we take, it is the one that will most benefit our students and community.”
Board members met for a special meeting Thursday, April 27, to discuss a potential $549 million bond measure after staff worked with two consultants, Joy Kummer, from TBWBH Props & Measures, and Dr. Timothy McLarney from True North Research, on an initial survey meant to gauge community interest in the measure.
The study, conducted between April 4 and April 10, found a bond measure would be feasible after surveying 639 district voters likely to participate in the November election through email, texts and phone calls. Nearly 70% of respondents said they’d either definitely or probably support the bond measure which would bring in about $28 million annually by levying a $14 tax per $100,000 of assessed property value.
The survey revealed that more than 90% of respondents found that maintaining and improving the quality of education at campuses is their top priority for the community and proved various facility upgrades were popular among those surveyed.
A list of priority projects is still in the works but a number of surveyed issues received at least 70% of support including upgrading old facilities, expanding and modernizing classrooms, removing hazardous materials from schools, improving student safety, helping construct affordable workforce housing and creating wellness centers.
Some challenges were presented though, mostly centering on the uncertainty of the pandemic and its effect on small businesses and individual finances, and the compounding effects of inflation.
Ultimately, the district’s bond team recommended that the district expand its communication about the need for facility upgrades while an independent campaign focuses on navigating the measure through the election cycle and uncertainties. The board will need to vote on whether to place the measure on the November ballot by Aug. 12.
